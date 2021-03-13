William Baird Blackstone
Sept. 24, 1945 – Jan. 23, 2021
William Baird Blackstone, who grew up in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha High School, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2021 in Delta, British Columbia, as the result of complications from recentlydiagnosed esophageal cancer. He was 75 years old.
He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Teresa Blackstone; three children, Gavan (Joe), Zach and Karina (Kenny); granddaughters Jocelyn and Julia; brother Robert (Randee); and his faithful dog, Princeton. Baird, as he was known, was the fourth of six children of Herbert L. Blackstone, a wellknown Waukesha lawyer, and Jessie Anne Blackstone, an active community volunteer who served on the Waukesha School Board and the Waukesha Memorial Hospital board. Baird was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Nancy, Barbara, Anne and Jim.
Baird was loved by family and friends alike for his ability to show he cared with big bear hugs, lots of time for talk, an immense vocabulary (he loved the English language), and an academic depth and rigor on so many topics.
Baird received his undergraduate degree from Kalamazoo College, and then moved to the greater Vancouver area in British Columbia, Canada. He enjoyed several careers during his working life in British Columbia: as a newspaper writer/editor, high school English/drama teacher, and in senior labor relations positions with a number of public entities in British Columbia including school districts, health employers and providers, and most recently, the Community Social Services Employers Association of BC. Baird did much to give back to the community by volunteering his time on various nonprofit boards, including for the past 10 years, serving as a vice president of the Lookout Housing and Health Society in Vancouver.
Baird was also very passionate about live professional theater. He launched and maintained a blog, Broken Leg Reviews, which recorded his take on some 50 Vancouver area plays per season (https://brokenlegreviews.blo gspot.com/). Baird loved to stay active by working out, taking bicycle trips locally and in Europe with family and friends, ski holidays with family, and summers at their off-grid, lakefront cabin in the Cariboo area of northern British Columbia.
Baird will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues. A celebration of Baird’s life will be held in the future once the pandemic has passed.
Donations in Baird’s memory can be made to Lookout Housing and Health Society in Vancouver (https://canadahelps. org/en/dn/58733).