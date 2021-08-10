WAUKESHA
William ‘Bill’ A. Douglas
July 27, 1930 - July 27, 2021
William “Bill” A. Douglas of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Waukesha July 27, 1930, the son of Donald and Evelyn (nee Keuper) Douglas.
On June 5, 1960, he married Catherine Kenny in Illinois. She preceded him in death November 7, 2020. William was the owner of several service stations in Waukesha and was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where he enjoyed serving as an usher. He was a member of the Waukesha Optimist Club, enjoyed all sports and was especially proud to sponsor many local sports teams through his businesses.
He will be deeply missed by his children Bonnie (Eric) Johnson of Waukesha, William (Pam) Douglas Jr. of Waukesha and Bart Douglas of Waukesha. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Ross Jessica and Rebecca; one great-grandchild; and his special nephew David (Holly) Rucinski of Crystal Falls, Mich.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Joan Rucinski.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The Rev. Steve Bogie will preside. Burial and graveside services will be private for the family at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.