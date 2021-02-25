WEST ALLIS
William (Bill) Hormann
Jan. 22, 1949 - Jan. 26, 2021
With deep sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, William (Bill) Hormann, on January 26, 2021, at Mapleridge in Milwaukee at the age of 72. Bill was born in Oconomowoc on January 22, 1949, the son of William F. Hormann and Mary Catherine (Kelly) Hormann.
Bill was baptized, confirmed and graduated from St. Mathew’s Lutheran grade school and church. He also attended Oconomowoc High School and received his GED at a later date. Bill worked in various restaurants, helped in his father’s shoe shop and did some handyman projects over the years.
Bill has resided in West Allis for 30-plus years, where he met and made many good friends. Living close to the State Fair grounds, he enjoyed many concerts and SummerFest with family and friends. He was also an avid Packers fan and UW-Madison football fan.
Bill is survived by his sisters Nancy Jenkins of Oconomowoc and Mary Rieder of Delafield; nephew George Jenkins and Amber Jenkins and their children, George and Lillian; his sister Lizabeth Oxendorf; his niece Maria Roloff and Tim Roloff and their children, Harrison and Stella; also many cousins, Bill Rock of Monona, Carol Ann, Kathy, Calvin and Curtis Hormann, all from the LaCrosse area; also Mickey (Phil) Peterson from Minnesota.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Holly Patterson in 2013 and his nephew Thomas Oxendorf in 2017.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Bill was a kind and helpful person to everyone. We will love and miss our dear brother Bill forever.