WAUKESHA
William “Bill” K. Lowe
Oct. 6, 1944 - Dec. 5, 2021
William “Bill” K. Lowe of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, surrounded by his family at the age of 77 years. He was born in Belvidere, IL, to Holcomb and Marjorie (nee Felder) Lowe on October 6, 1944. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Bill had many talents, was very artistic, creative, and was a master carpenter. He found great enjoyment spending time in his wood shop, making birdhouses, furniture, stained glass and other projects. Bill loved to travel with his family, especially enjoying road trips with his grandkids, attending family sporting events and visiting his family homestead in Mississippi. He also had a love for animals, especially his dog Lucy, the outdoors, hobby farming, and he especially loved his family more than anything.
He will be forever missed by his beloved wife, Sandra “Sandy” (nee Fritzler), and their three cherished children, Matt (Courtney) Lowe, Josh Lowe and Sarah (Ryan) Rogge. He was the proud grandfather of Mahlia and Carter Lowe and Fisher and Hawkins Rogge. He is further survived by his sister Janet Lowe, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Pauline Fritzler.
Private family burial took place at Prairie Home Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Saturday, December 11, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., all at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Bill’s name to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
