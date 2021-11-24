William ‘Bill’ Puchner
Dec. 1, 1930 - Nov. 20, 2021
William “Bill” Puchner, age 90, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 20, 2021. Bill was born to Ralph and Grace (nee Pfluger) Puchner in Wausau on December 1, 1930.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Ristad); his two daughters, Mary Nelson and Ann (Rick) Szekely; and brother, Peter (Betsy) Puchner.
Bill was the owner of Wire & Metal Specialties, an avid golfer, and a member of the Chenequa Country Club, where he was grateful for all the friends he had made over the years. In later years, the camaraderie he found at Ron’s Cozy Corner provided him with great joy. Bill will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Angels Grace Hospice for the tremendous care and comfort they provided Bill.
Per Bill and his family, there will be no services, but a toast will be raised at Ron’s in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233, or Lake Country Caring, P.O. Box 591, Hartland, WI 53029, in Bill’s name are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.