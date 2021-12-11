WAUKESHA
William ‘Bill’ Swain
May 1, 1948 — Dec. 9, 2021
William “Bill” Swain of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1948, in Waukesha, the son of Orville and Marie (nee Callaway) Swain. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m., all at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Bill’s name are appreciated to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188 or Aurora Health at Home, 11333 W. National Ave., West Allis, WI 53227.
