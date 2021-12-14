William ‘Bill’ Swain
May 1, 1948 — Dec. 9, 2021
William “Bill” Swain of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
He was born on May 1, 1948, in Waukesha, the son of Orville and Marie (nee Callaway) Swain. He was a 1967 graduate of Waukesha South High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration IMS Option at UW-Milwaukee in 1977. He loved woodworking and designed and constructed his kitchen cabinets. Bill enjoyed gardening and tinkering around his home. He was a ham radio operator, under the call signs NфCNR, WA9YBO and N9TGZ. He was a former member of the Vagabond Ski & Social Club Ski Team.
He is survived by his sisters Cindy (Bob) Ramlet of Middleton and Dr. Sandra Swain of Libertyville, Ill., and nephews Steven (Lauren) Ramlet, Michael (Brook) Ramlet, Nathan Valpey and Benjamin Valpey. He is further survived by other relatives and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m., all at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Bill’s name are appreciated to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, or Aurora Health at Home, 11333 W. National Ave., West Allis, WI 53227.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.