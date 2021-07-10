William ‘Bill’ Warga
William “Bill” Warga found his peace on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at age 79. Loving husband of the late Ginger (nee LaPorte). Special dad of Jodie (Tom) Stekiel and Bill Warga (Alvin Pritchard). Papa of Rebecca (Chris Petrovski) Stekiel and Andy Stekiel. Beloved brother of Pat (the late Santo) Mirasola and the late Nancy (Dick) Rafensttein. Brother-in-law of Kathy (Bob) Hoffmeier. Further survived by other family members and friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Nfor, Dr. Mortada, the St. Luke’s Cardiac Care ICU doctors and staff, and the New Perspective Waukesha staff and residents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 National Ave., New Berlin, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
