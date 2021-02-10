William ‘Billy Bob’ Smith Perregaux Jr.
Aug. 12, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2021
“To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, until death do we part” were committed vows said on November 25, 1988, when William “Billy Bob” Smith Perregaux Jr. married his best friend, Dianna Atwell. However, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home at the age of 83, he severed those vows to be with his almighty Lord.
He was born in Milwaukee on August 12, 1937, the son of William and Dorothy (nee Marschall) Perego Sr.
His absence will be profoundly felt by his wife, Dianna Perregaux, and her son, Phillip Nickell of Milwaukee. William will also be missed by his beautiful sister Barbara Whetstone of Kenosha, his loving sister Susan Perego of Winter Park, Fla., and brother John Perego (Lynn) of Waukesha. He is further survived by his sons William Perego I (Pamela), Kevin Perego (Marilyn), Christopher Perego (Rebecca) and his beautiful daughter Laura Hofmann (Rob). Also surviving are his stepfamily, which includes Robert Nickell (Carman) and Michelle Higbee. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
William retired from trucking management in 2001. In 2002, he began a new career as a seasonal truck driver for GMR Marketing of New Berlin. He drove large show trailers for such companies as Jenn-Aire, Nascar, Sprint, Humana, Smithonian Orkin Insect Safari and the Big Taste Grill for Johnsonville Sausage of Sheboygan. He was able to travel all over the United States and Canada.
A special visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha.
Memorials in William’s name are appreciated to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society, N19-W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Sincere gratitude is extended to all the cancer team at Greenwald Cancer Center in Mukwonago, as well as the loving and caring staff at ProHealth Hospice Care in Waukesha.
