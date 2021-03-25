William C. Ziervogel
William C. Ziervogel passed away March 21, 2021, at the age of 71.
He was the beloved father to Billy (Kayli); loving grandfather to Oliver; dear brother to Suzy Lapin, Joanne Krogman and Ruth Schwartz. Further survived by other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Barney and his sisters Janet and Lorraine.
William served in the U. S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc.
Memorial services were held March 24, 2021.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.