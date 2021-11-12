ROCKFORD, Ill.
William Crumb
July 19, 1948 - Nov. 2, 2021
William Crumb, 73, of Rockford, Ill., passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Rockford. He was born July 19, 1948, in Rockford, the son of Neal and Alice Crumb.
He graduated from the West High School Class of 1966. Bill worked for RC Cola and Liberty Trucking when he lived in Rockford. He retired from Waukesha Iron and Metal.
Survivors include two daughters, Christa Crumb (Jeanne Reece) and Janna (Brad) Cox; grandchildren Will, Alex and Adam; and sisters Mary Neal (Peter) Scornaienchi and Jane (Doug) Rylatt.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Alice Patricia and Robert John.
Growing up on Lake Waubesa with the Crumb gang (Alice, Neal, Pat, Mary, Jane and Bob), Bill developed a strong admiration for nature. He certainly impressed this upon his girls who, to this day, still love the outdoors and fishing.
Bill also took pleasure in spending time with his buddies, whether it was hunting trips up north or just having a couple beers, listening to the Rolling Stones at his favorite Waukesha watering hole. Everyone was always happy to spend time with Bill. His quick wit and charm were a pleasure to be around and welcome by all.
It should also be stated that Bill was a giant sports fan. He was a spectator to all sports. During his Illinois days he was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. After moving to Wisconsin, the Wisconsinites later did corrupt him into thinking he was a Brewers and Packers fan. Little did everyone know he rooted for them all. This speaks to his character, as he had an admiration for everyone and everything.
Bill was a loving father and grandfather. His girls, Christa and Janna, were always in his heart and a great source of joy and pride. He adored his three grandsons (Will, Alex, and Adam), making special trips down from Wisconsin to visit; his wit and love of the outdoors will live on in them.
Many thanks for the heart-felt care that the nursing and provider teams at Swedish American/UW-Madison provided Bill.
Memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, in Tony Gasparini Funerals, 6825 Weaver Road, Rockford, IL 61114. Memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Bill's Name.
Tony Gasparini Funerals, 815-378-1019, is serving the family. Visit online at tonygasparinifunerals.com.