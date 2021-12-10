SHELL LAKE
William F. ‘Bill’ Meyers
Jan. 13, 1935 - Dec. 4, 2021
William F. “Bill” Meyers, age 86, of Shell Lake, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on January 13, 1935, to Arthur and Lucille (Palm) Meyers in Waukesha.
Bill graduated from Waukesha High School and married his high school sweetheart, Laurie. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. He founded Meyers Electric in 1962 until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Wales and a charter member of the Wales Genesee Lions Club. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. Bill enjoyed traveling, boating, camping and his homes up north and in Tuscan. Most of all, Bill enjoyed being with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie; his children, Dennis W. Meyers, Lou Ann (Dominic) Misasi, Thomas F. (Helene) Meyers and William H. (Kim) Meyers; his grandchildren, Greg (Jennifer) Meyers, Amy (Butch) Roehl, Kathie Meyers, Monica Misasi, Natalie Misasi, Dominic Misasi, Victoria (Chad) Rechcygl, Hillary (Adrian) Giorgi, William D. Meyers, Courtney Meyers and Ricky A. Meyers; his 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law James H. Cable; friend of the family Cheri Goodman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Warren A. (Dorothy) Meyers, Kathleen and John Morton, Charles H. and Min Meyers, and Loran P. and Neva Meyers; and his parents-in-law, Howard C. and Hazel Cable.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be planned in the summer at Shell Lake.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.