HARTLAND
William F. Saybolt III
March 16, 1942 - May 17, 2021
William Frederick Saybolt III, 79, of Hartland, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021. Bill was born on March 16, 1942, and raised in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, the eldest of three children born to William F. Saybolt Jr. and Elizabeth Gelston Maxwell.
Bill's young life was upset by his father's untimely passing when Bill was just 13 years old. He had to grow up quickly and help his mother look after his two young sisters, Nancy and Betsy. His uncle, James J. Saybolt, provided guidance and stability and encouraged Bill to pursue higher education, which he did at Olivet College in Michigan, graduating as the class president. The years at Olivet and his membership in the Kappa Sigma Alpha fraternity were formative for Bill. He’d form lifelong friendships with the young men of KSA, many of whom he spoke with just last week. Most importantly, it was during this time that he met the love of his life, Jayne Lois Reinmiller. After their wedding on June 20, 1964, Bill went to work for Bethlehem Steel as an account manager. This career ultimately brought him to Wisconsin where he and Jayne would raise their three children in Wauwatosa. Always a people-person and with an extra firm handshake and a heart-felt laugh, Bill was gregarious and eager to meet new friends. Bill and Jayne developed many friendships in their new hometown. Bill was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason. Upon retirement they moved to Pewaukee, New Berlin, and ultimately Hartland.
Left to celebrate Bill's life are his wife, Jayne, and his children, Karie (James) Clement, Heather (John) Scott and James (Jennifer) Saybolt. He’s further survived by his grandchildren: Anneke and Quinten Clement; McKenna, Lydia, and Regan Scott; and Faye and Lucinda Saybolt. In addition, he is survived by his sister Betsy (Craig) Bixler; his brothers-in-law Richard (Marsha) Reinmiller and Gary Zalusky; and sister-in-law, Judy Reinmiller; as well as other family in Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Zalusky and brother-in-law Robert Reinmiller.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan, in Bill’s name would be appreciated.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.