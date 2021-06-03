ELLISON BAY
William Henry Klug III
March 30,1929 - April 29, 2021
The longer we live the more we learn, yet all of our experiences do not prepare us when it comes to the loss of someone we love. When Bill passed away at 92, after bravely fighting an 18-month battle with cancer, we lost a truly great person, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
All who knew Bill knew of his great love for his best friend and wife of 33 years, Gretchen. He is survived by Gretchen and his devoted dog Daisy; daughters Karey and Sara (Steve), and grand-daughters Lucy, Katherine and Caroline.
Bill was interred during a private family service on May 18 at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay, on June 26, at 10:30 am.
There will be a celebration of Bill’s life in Fort Myers, Florida, in the fall.
Cards may be sent to Gretchen Klug, P.O. Box 444, Ellison Bay, WI 54210.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The William Klug Memorial Fund at St. Marcus School, 2215 N. Palmer St. Milwaukee, WI 53212.