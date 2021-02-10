WAUKESHA
William Howard Desmond
William Howard Desmond of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the age of 67.
Bill was born in San Francisco, Calif., and raised in Woodstock, Ill., the son of William John Desmond and Anne Virginia Desmond (nee Slavin). He married Kristine Rose Desmond (nee Quasius) on October 9, 1982, at Grace Episcopal Church in Sheboygan, and together they raised three children in Waukesha.
Bill was a gentle and generous man whose time came too soon and who will be deeply missed. His family will remember him for his kind-heartedness and warmth, sense of humor, and wide range of passions and interests.
Always curious about the world around him, Bill was fiercely intelligent and knowledgeable yet never felt the need to prove it to others. He was an avid reader, devouring books of all types. He found pleasure in the New York Times crossword puzzle, asking family around him for help with clues. He collected cameras and took decades of beautiful photographs, always being happy to capture and share in a moment without needing to be at the center of it. He made annual family calendars, learned how to build his own golf clubs, competed in 100-mile bike races and sprint triathlons, brewed his own beer (“Bill’s Pale Ale”), and was a fantastic cook. He loved music, especially folk Americana, took his kids to Milwaukee’s many great festivals, and was a lifelong fan of the Grateful Dead. He especially loved peaceful summer nights at the family cottage on Pigeon Lake.
Bill was enthusiastic about technology too, bringing home early PCs to share with his family and always keeping up with the latest gadgets. He and Kris met at Pilot Systems, a Brookfield-based computer company, and he later built a successful career as an enterprise systems sales consultant at Oracle, where he has spent the last 20-plus years. His colleagues will remember him for his depth of knowledge, principled approach, and kind, easy-going nature.
Above all, Bill showed a deep, selfless love for his family. He is survived by his wife, Kris, and their three children, William Gordon Desmond (m. Sarahjeet Singh) of Warren, Vt., Margaret Rose Desmond (m. Francisco Lewis) of London, UK, and Samuel John Desmond (m. Emily Ayres Desmond) of Seattle, Wash. He cherished spending time with his first grandson, William Damoder Desmond, who turns 2 in March.
Bill was preceded in death in July 2020 by his father, William J. Desmond, and is further survived by his mother, Anne Desmond of Woodstock, Ill.; his brothers, Timothy Desmond (m. Sally Desmond) of Westlake Village, Calif., and David Desmond of Fontana; Kris’s siblings, Lynda Pautz (m. William Pautz) of Pigeon Lake, and Michael Quasius (m. Cathy Quasius) of Grafton; and other extended family and friends.
The Desmond family will hold a private ceremony to remember and celebrate their beloved Bill at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, Bill would kindly ask you to donate to your local food bank, take care of one another, and support the pursuit of science and truth in this time of great need.
