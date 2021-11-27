William J. Bishop Jr. ‘Buddy’
Dec. 13, 1946 — Sept. 23, 2021
Buddy Bishop passed away into eternal life on Sept. 23, 2021. He is survived by his children Shelley Bishop, Michael (Jeannie) Bishop, Sherry Bishop and Chad Bishop, and grandchildren Xiola, Gracie and Garrett. He is further survived by his beloved Jan; brother and farming partner Bobby (Sharon); brother Ross (Marcella); sister Bonnie; and his loving four legged friend BJ.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Military honors will take place at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Please join the family at Fox View Lanes following the visitation for reminiscing and good times.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.