OCONOMOWOC
William J. Crawford
Sept. 5, 1926 - April 11, 2021
William James Crawford of Oconomowoc rose to eternal life in his home surrounded by members of his family on April 11, 2021, at the age of 94. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on September 5, 1926, the son of Fred and Mary Crawford.
William spent his childhood in Chicago playing various sports with his neighborhood friends and continued to play football at Lindblom High School. William, his parents and his two brothers would spend their summers building and repairing their vacation home in Palisades Park on Lake Michigan. He and his brothers would work for much of the day and then spend their spare time playing football and running on the beach as well as swimming in Lake Michigan.
William was drafted into the Army on May 6, 1945, and sent to train in the U.S. Combat Infantry Training Program in Little Rock, Arkansas. After his training he was stationed at Yokohama, Japan, where he joined the 82nd Airborne and was assigned to be a mechanic in the Motor Pool. When the 82nd Airborne was replaced by the 11th Airborne, William decided to become a paratrooper for the Army. He was promoted through the ranks quickly and finished his Army career as a master sergeant on January 1, 1947, before returning to Chicago.
After WWII, William attended Texas Western College of The University of Texas in El Paso, Texas, on a football scholarship and majored in geology with a minor in chemistry. William was an oil and gas man after college and his first job was logging wild cat wells with Rotary Engineers in Midland, Texas, for 2.5 years. William then moved back to Chicago and joined Shell Oil Company as a salesman in August 1956. During his 39-year career with Shell Oil Company, he held several positions including salesman, distribution operator, foreman, distribution plant supervisor, aviation fueling facility designer, plant superintendent and assistant plant manager. This required him to move his family from Lincolnshire, Illinois, to Bettendorf, Iowa, and then to Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He ended his career with Shell as a senior hydrogeologist ground water expert on January 1, 1995, after moving 15 years earlier to Spring, Texas.
William married Joanne Juanita Crawford on Nov. 6, 1965, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. William and Joanne were blessed with three children and five grandchildren. After William’s retirement from Shell, he and his wife built their dream home on Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc and enjoyed all the memories they shared together in their lovely home. William was a dedicated husband and father, the strength and rock of his family, and he was filled with unconditional love for family and friends. He was both gentle and caring, and his smile and humor were contagious.
William is survived by his children Douglas Francis (and Kimbra) Crawford, William Scott Crawford, and Mary Elisabeth (and Kenneth) Saindon, and five grandchildren, Caroline Julia, Audrey Elise, and Charlotte Emily Crawford, Kelly Elisabeth Saindon, and Alexander James Saindon.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Juanita Crawford, of 53-plus years of marriage; his mother, Mary Florence Crawford (nee Clements); his father, Fred Robert Crawford; and his two brothers, Robert Fred Crawford and John Clements Crawford.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Kettle Moraine Presbyterian Church, N66-W32690 County Highway K, Hartland, with full military honors. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Visitation Parish Cemetery in Elm Grove following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William’s name may be made to Kettle Moraine Presbyterian Church at N66-W32690 County Highway K, Hartland, WI 53029.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.