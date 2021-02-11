William Joseph ‘Bill’ Gramann
Feb. 10, 1933 — Feb. 8, 2021
William Joseph “Bill” Gramann, age 87, passed away at his residence on Monday, February 8, 2021. Bill was born on February 10, 1933, in Waukesha, to Fredrick and Ludmilla (Cherweznik) Gramann. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Sayles, on May 14, 1960, in Waukesha.
Bill was a man of many hats, especially his red stocking hat worn everyday during winter — he was an entrepreneur starting at a young age, two paper routes when he was 10, then opened Bill’s Special Delivery where he met “the blonde,” Mary Ann, delivering groceries for Adashek’s in which he claims she got all orders wrong.
He proudly served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War, and was a Waukesha County deputy for 30 years. He started Bill Gramann and Sons table and chair rental, prior to opening his dream, Wales Lawn & Garden, for 51 years, Feb. 1, 1970 to Feb. 1, 2021. It was his passion to do nursery stock in early spring, flowers in May. His love of birds led to his creation of different mixes we still use today. Most of all he loved delivering mulch. We all will miss “I need 8.” He loved to go to Door County, Minocqua and Arizona, always with family. He was a wonderful provider for all his family, tough and stern, yet loving and caring. He made us who we are today. Family was always first, he will truly be missed by all!
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann; his four sons, Timothy (Jean), Stephen (Susan), Paul (Stephanie) and Christopher (Cindy); his 10 grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel (Genevieve); a sister, Sr. Ludmilla Gramann; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his son, Daniel; his brother, Jack; and his sister, Sr. Mary.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pro-Health Home Hospice Care nurses, neighbors and friends, especially Mark Michalsky who was there every morning having a cup of coffee with Bill, and would drop anything he was doing if and when he needed help, and the guys at Wales Lawn and Garden for all the love and care they showed Bill.
Due to the current restrictions with COVID 19, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Bill later this spring/summer at Wales Lawn and Garden Center.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to: H.A.W.S of Waukesha, or a personal charity of your choice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 3262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Gramann family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.