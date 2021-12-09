OCONOMOWOC
William M. “Bill” Ellis
Feb. 9, 1940 - Dec. 1, 2021
William “Bill” Ellis passed away on December 1, 2021. As a small boy he and his family moved to the U.S. from Canada and his family settled down in Milwaukee. That is where he met Janice Boehm and in September 1958 they were married. They lived in Oconomowoc, where they raised five boys. Bill worked for the Town of Oconomowoc where he became the Superintendent of the Highway Department. After he retired from the Town of Oconomowoc, Bill and his wife, Janice, moved to Eagle River, where they lived for 20 years enjoying life in the North Woods. Earlier this year, they returned to Oconomowoc. Bill liked working in his shop, working on his trucks and doing landscaping with his skid loader.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janice, and his five sons John (Julie), Donald (Rhonda), Michael (Vicki), Thomas (Mary) and William (Tori). He is further survived by his grandchildren Jenny, Jeffrey, Nichole, Luke, Eliza, Kayla, Sean, Conor and Elizabeth and his great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made in Bill’s name to the Dementia or Alzheimer’s Foundation.
