William T. Fredrickson
HARTLAND
Oct 12, 1930 — Nov. 17, 2021
William Thomas Fredrickson, 91, of Hartland took his first Heavenly breath on November 17, 2021, in the comfort of his home and presence of his beloved wife. Bill was born October 12, 1930, in Hartford, the son of Harley Fredrickson and Helen (nee Schuster).
William was best known for the love and compassion of his family along with his deep faith. He found great enjoyment in baseball, always appreciated any kind of company, and never turned down a Pabst, where he worked dutifully from 1964-1995. He was a Korean War veteran who received two Purple Hearts during his service. The love for his country was undeniable and heavily felt through the stories he shared. William was baptized into his Catholic faith at Holly Hill Basilica where he will have his Mass of Resurrection.
William (Bill) was survived by his devoted wife, Judith (nee Veitel) Fredrickson; daughters Lynne (Bryan) Scharpf, Anne (Sam Johns) Fredrickson; granddaughters Lyndsey Herbst (Mitch), Annie (Kollin) Kozik Molly, Gracie; great-granddaughter Ada June Kozik; and sisters Ruth Nestler and Mary Heinen.
Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Holy Hill - Basilica National Shrine of Mary, 1525 Carmel Rd Hubertus, WI. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 4 p.m. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary of the Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, November 24.
A special thanks to the medical staff at the VA, Bright Star, and his main caregiver Zaleka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Holy Hill - Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family.