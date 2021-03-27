William ‘Wild Bill’ Nosek
Dec. 11, 1946 — March 22, 2021
William “Wild Bill” Nosek, age 74, passed away at Watertown Regional Medical Center on March 22, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee, to Leo and Shirley Nosek on December 11, 1946.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Marta; his daughter Dawn (Bryan) Gaatz; stepchildren Jason (Erin) Kupkovits, Danielle (Patrick) Ludtke and Thor Kupkovits; grandchildren Krystal (Ryan) Nettesheim, Karly (Lennie) Smith, Jackson and Oscar Kupkovits; great-grandchildren Kairi and Jayce Nettesheim, Kaydra and Grayson Smith; sister Bev; brother Leo; and will be missed by many more family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Frances; and his favorite mother-in-law, Angie Rios.
Bill worked at Lad Lake in Dousman for 30-plus years as a youth care worker. Bill was a “foster parent” for several kids, but especially Vinnie Woda. He volunteered at the Mexican fiesta in Milwaukee for 10 years, which he enjoyed so much. Bill enjoyed working on small engines, fishing on Lake Erie and Lake Michigan, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle back and forth to work and participating in various charity rides. Bill was an excellent cook, especially his German potato salad. He enjoyed traveling to various gambling junkets and going on multiple cruises. He liked to go on road trips to the Upper Peninsula. Bill enjoyed tinkering with his many boats, especially his speed boat on Lower Nemahbin Lake. He especially liked the family Christmases up by Hayward.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Watertown Regional Medical Center for their compassion they have shown Bill and his family.
A visitation will take place on Monday, March 29, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. After the visitation, the family is inviting anyone to come up and share some memories and stories of Bill.
Bill will be further missed by his beloved kitty, Bandit.
