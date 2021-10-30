SUN PRAIRIE
Willow Veronica Horning (nee Goodwin)
Oct. 15, 1929 — Oct. 22, 2021
Willow Veronica Horning (nee Goodwin) died peacefully on October 22, 2021, in Sun Prairie at age 92. Before moving to Sun Prairie, Willow lived for many years in the Waukesha/Brookfield area.
Willow was born on October 15, 1929, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She attended Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and graduated from Holy Name Academy in Spokane, Wash., in 1947. She graduated from Washington University, majoring in English. In 1958, she traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to teach English at the Tokyo American High School-Narimasu. Upon her return to the United States, she continued her teaching career and retired after many years as an English teacher from Waukesha South High School. In 1972, she married Fred Horning, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Willow is survived by her “adoptive” Jones family, former students, and friends.
Visitation on Wednesday, November 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Inurnment at the Wisconsin Memorial Park will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s church or a charity of your choice.
Krause Funeral Home of Brookfield, (262) 432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefunealhome.com.