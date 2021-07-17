MUSKEGO
Yolanda Castillo
Feb. 28, 1969 - July 14, 2021
Yolanda Castillo of Muskego passed away unexpectedly after surgery on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the age of 52. She was born in León Guanajuato, México, on February 28, 1969, the daughter of José Julian and Emilia (Perez) Orozco.
On November 13, 1986, Yolanda married José Del Rosario Castillo. Together they were married for 34 years and had three sons.
Over 10 years, Yolanda worked for the Hispanic Health Resource Center at ProHealth Care in Waukesha and devoted her time to the Hispanic community. Yolanda’s warm heart and tireless work ethic as a patient advocate and health promoter made her cherished among all clients. Yolanda has left a legacy for providing the best advocacy and care. Yolanda’s memory and soul will live on through her family and client’s stories.
Yolanda had a great love for music and her favorite artist was Prince. She loved to dance and socialize with family and friends. Yolanda’s garden was also her safe place. Each year, Yolanda planted fresh lilies for her granddaughter. Yolanda loved her family and put them first above all. Yolanda started as a stay-at-home mother, caring for and raising her three sons. Yolanda also worked at her sons’ elementary and middle schools just to be closer to them. As a teacher’s aide, Yolanda bonded with all her students who knew her as “Mrs. C.”
Yolanda was a bargain hunter at heart and always found the best treasures.
Over the last few years, Yolanda discovered her passion for collecting and reselling silver. She took pride in maintaining and cleaning each piece before storing them away. Yolanda was a rare treasure who left this world too soon.
Yolanda is deeply loved and will be forever missed by her loving husband of 34 years, José of Muskego, and their three beloved sons, José A. (fiancée Maritsa) Castillo, Ismael L. Castillo and Emmanuel L. Castillo, and her cherished granddaughter, Lillyana Castillo. She is further survived by her parents, José Julian and Emilia (Perez) Orozco, and her siblings, Rosalino Orozco, Patricia Mora, Joséfina Muñoz, Rosario Orozco, Leticia Orozco, Miguel Orozco and Emilia Melendez, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation continues on Thursday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Yolanda’s memory are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.