Allen ‘Al’ E. Heffner
Aug. 14, 1938 - Jan. 4, 2022
Allen “Al” E. Heffner, age 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 4th, 2022 at AngelsGrace. Al was born in Milwaukee on August 14, 1938, to Clara and Adolph Heffner.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diana; daughter, Adrianna Nowak; sister Lynn Brueggeman (Robert); grandchildren Alaina Nowak, Jordan Nowak, Sara Heffner and Will Heffner in addition to many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Laurel Kummer and his son, Ryan Heffner.
He grew up in West Allis, where he met Diana before moving to Oconomowoc to raise his family and be surrounded by golf courses. He worked for 47 years at P&H Harnischfeger before retiring to a life of relaxation, telling stories on the porch, enjoying a beer and eating ice cream.
Al loved being active and hitting the golf course as often as possible. He was active in several country clubs in the Lake Country area. He enjoyed regular walks around Fowler Lake in Oconomowoc, vacationing in Mexico and the Dominican Republic with Diana, Saturday night dinners out, watching hours of golf on TV and chauffeuring his grandchildren around.
It is certain that Al has accepted his first invitation for what will be one of many rounds of golf in heaven. Until next time, we’ll see you on the first tee.
A visitation will take place on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.