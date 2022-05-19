Bonnie L. Schuett
Bonnie L. Schuett, loving wife to Mark and mother of four, passed away after a long, courageous, 12-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 69.
Bonnie was born in Watertown to Don and Betty Buth. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Schuett, and went on to have four children: Kelly, Krista, Kyle, and Kory, whom she loved fiercely.
Bonnie had an immense passion for spending time with her family. She used her love of cooking and baking to create joyous memories, not to mention some of the best meals you can imagine. She was known for her selflessness, and kind, compassionate spirit. Bonnie was dedicated to caring for those she loved and did so to the very end.
Bonnie is reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly, and her son, Kory.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mark; her daughter, Krista (Eric) Zasada, and son, Kyle (Sadie) Schuett; her brothers, Rick (Nadine) Buth and Russ (Carol) Buth; her grandchildren, Aislyn, Cole, Brandt, Cade, Bentley, Kora, Lennon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Tricia’s Troops in Delafield.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m.
Private interment at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.