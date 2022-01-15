EAGLE
Carol A. Jens
March 30, 1938 — Jan. 9, 2022
Carol A. Jens, 83, of Eagle, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Carol was born on March 30, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Rudolph and Hildegarde (Schmidt) Jens.
She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington High School. Carol enjoyed working many years as a secretary at Pabst Brewing Company. She loved music, especially Elvis and Tom Jones. Carol loved bowling and was on a league for many years. She met John Algrim in 1980 in Milwaukee and the two would go on to enjoy over 42 years of life together. Carol and John loved each other dearly and shared many wonderful experiences. After retirement, they moved from Milwaukee to Eagle and enjoyed living in the rural village for the past 20 years. They spent many beautiful afternoons out on their deck enjoying nature. Carol was very friendly, enjoyed going out, and loved dancing. Her favorite thing to do was travel. She and John saw much of the world together and made many lasting memories. Carol was a wonderful partner, daughter, sister and aunt. She lit up the room with her smile. Her nieces have so many memories and fond stories of growing up with her. Carol was a lovely, caring person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by: her loving partner, John Algrim of Eagle, and her dear nieces, Patricia (Mike) Sobolewski, Kathleen (Chuck) VanAcker, Kristine (Tom) Chiapete and Susan (Fred) Merten. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving sister, Ruth Johnson.
Carol will be laid to rest during a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.