WAUKESHA
Craig Joseph Tallar
Sept. 16, 1949 - Dec. 28, 2021
“CELEBRATE! HE DIED.”
Craig Joseph Tallar lived a wonderful life with a loving devoted wife and mother, three successful children, daughters/husbands, son/friend, seven inquiring grandchildren, unique brother and great friends. Engaged at The Falk Corporation, Kyle-Cooper, Wacker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Joy Global, Eaton, Duluth Trading as well as MSOE and MATC. If you are reading this; see you later! Contact for pending wake via ctallar@ameritech.net with your name and company.
