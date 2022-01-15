WAUKESHA
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Szcygiel
May 8, 1962 — Jan. 10, 2022
Cynthia “Cindy” Szcygiel (nee Stair) passed away Sunday, January 10, 2022, at the age of 59, after a 15 year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Howard Stair of Mukwonago.
She leaves her loving husband of 41 years, John, and three children, John “JJ,” Jacob and Monika (Davis) Endries, and grandchildren DevinReigh, Uriah and Waylon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cindy will be sadly missed by her siblings Connie (James) Healey, Ronald (Lenora) Stair, Dennis (Sharon) Stair, and Howard (Peggy) Stair Jr. Her loss will also be felt by many relatives and friends.
She graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1980 and studied to become a career certified medical assistant.
She worked many years for Dr. William F. Lutz in his Waukesha office and then for the past several years for Aurora Healthcare in Dr. Michelle Tschopp’s Internal Medicine Practice.
Cindy was a loving, generous person who delighted in her family and enjoyed hosting them in her home, especially at Christmas, her favorite holiday.
No service is planned.