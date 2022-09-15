SUMMIT/NORFORK, ARK.
Eileen M. Kolehouse (nee End)
Eileen passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 79 years of age, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Klein (Sean Sjoberg); son Patrick Kolehouse Jr. (Heidi); brother Kevin End (Megan); sisters Kathleen, Maureen Botticelli, Sheila Nolte (Michael), Colleen End, Laurel End (Fred Franklin) and Mary Labelle (Thomas); beloved grandchildren Timothy Klein, Audrey Klein, Samuel Kolehouse, Jordan Kolehouse and Jeremiah Kolehouse; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Patrick W. Kolehouse Sr.; her father Dr. Edgar M. End; and mother Audrey R. End (nee Plant).
In lieu of a funeral, a kind deed done for one another or respect for the wildlife and nature Eileen loved is encouraged.
“Death ends a life not a relationship” — Morrie Schwartz