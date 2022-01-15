WAUKESHA
F.R. (Bob) Winchell
Oct. 16, 1926 — Jan. 14, 2022
F.R. (Bob) Winchell was born on October 16, 1926, in Waukesha. His parents were Fred Winchell and Clara (Dinkel) Winchell. His forebearers settled in Waukesha County in 1842. Bob died peacefully at home on January 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Bob graduated from Waukesha High School in 1944. He took pride in winning the WIAA State title in the 100-yard backstroke and also being the Wisconsin AAU 100-meter gold medalist the same year.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944 and served in the U.S. and Germany in WWII. After service he returned to Carroll College and graduated in 1950. While at Carroll, he met Joyce Schroeder, the love of his life, and they were married in 1950.
Bob was in the insurance business for many years, retiring in 1984. He was an elder and deacon at the First Presbyterian Church and a 32nd degree Mason. He was active in the community, having been chairman of the boards of the Waukesha Library, Waukesha Salvation Army and Waukesha Red Cross Chapter. He served on the Girl Scout, YMCA, Avalon Manor and Chamber of Commerce Boards and the Waukesha Cemetery Commission.
Memberships included First Presbyterian Church; Kiwanis Club of Waukesha, of which he was a past president and lieutenant governor; Waukesha Lodge #37 F & AM; Wisconsin Scottish Rite; Veterans of Foreign Wars; National Rifle Association; Waukesha County Historical Society; and Sons of the American Revolution.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce, his beloved wife of 59 years, and his brother-in-law, Bruce Schroeder.
He is survived by his precious daughters, Barbara Klemp of Milwaukee; Susan (Todd) Kurth of Duluth, Minnesota, and Ellen (Charles) Miller of Greenwood, Indiana; and equally precious grandchildren, Alexandra (Alan) Kamer, Nathaniel (Grace) Miller and Charles Miller, as well as his great-grandson Crosby Kamer. His sister- in-law Mary Brucks survives him along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 810 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Monday, January 17. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church, followed by the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. (masks will be required). There will be a private service of committal at the Prairie Home Cemetery following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff from Pro-Health Home Care and Hospice who helped care for Bob in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Carroll University Scholarship Fund, Office of Institutional Advancement, 100 N. East Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186, or Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.