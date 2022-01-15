Fyrn M Golemgeski
June 9, 1931 — Dec. 17, 2021
Fyrn M. Golemgeski passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 90 in her Hartland home.
Fyrn was born in 1931 in Waukesha, to Grace E. Cook Cartlidge. She graduated from Waukesha High School and worked at Amron Corporation in Waukesha for over 40 years. She married Arnold Golemgeski on October 11, 1952. After they married, they bought a home in Hartland, where they raised their six children. In 1978, Arnold and Fyrn bought a farm in Stone Bank. There she enjoyed raising chickens, horses, rabbits, peacocks and other animals. Fyrn enjoyed growing a huge garden with all the vegetables you could imagine along with many other plants and flowers.
She was a member of the Congregational Church in Hartland for many years and enjoyed visiting with the other members.
She is survived by her six children, Deborah (Al, deceased) Stuettgen, Cheryl (Neal) Dauphin, Brad (Sandra), Eric (Crispina), Kim (Jim) Winzenried and Tammy (Russel) Kuhl. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren along with many other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Golemgeski.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service Monday, January 17, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 W. Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. The burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove in section A on Tuesday, January 18, at 2 p.m.