PEWAUKEE
Gary Dean James Meyer
April 3, 1948 - Jan. 3, 2022
Gary Dean James Meyer of Pewaukee died on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born in Antigo on April 3, 1948, the son of Robert and Phyllis (nee Berner) Meyer.
He was a graduate of Wausau High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from MSOE. Gary worked for Milwaukee Electric Tool for 40 years as an engineer and director of research and development, retiring in 2008. On June 6, 1970, he married Marjorie Kay Dye in Wisconsin Rapids and together they have been longtime members of the Assembly of God ministries, currently attending Life Church-Brookfield Campus.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 51 years, Marjorie, and their two children, Lora Meyer of the Town of Lisbon and Kevin (Angie) Meyer of Germantown; his granddaughter Amanda Meyer; and brother Robert “Rob” (Pam) Meyer of Waukesha. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 1 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Life Church - Brookfield Campus, 3285 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005.
If desired, memorials in Gary’s name are appreciated to Convoy of Hope through Life Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.