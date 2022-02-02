HARTLAND
Gary J. Grauel
Gary J. Grauel, a longtime resident of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the age of 64.
He was known by many in the community for his bike riding. He loved to ride from Hartland to Pewaukee to Waukesha and everywhere in between. He especially loved to stop in to see his friends at Birch & Banyan for a sweet treat.
A graveside service will be held for him on Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Hartland.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.