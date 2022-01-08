Glenn R. Hubbard
Glenn R. Hubbard passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022, at the age of 87.
Loving and devoted husband of Nancy C. (nee Lee); proud, loving and giving dad of Holly (Todd) Loebel, Blue (Amy) Benenati, Larry Rosenbaum, Dawn (Kevin) Esser, Kerry Hubbard, and Denise (Rick) Feltes; and tender grandpa of Tyler, Dawson, Braden, Brittany, Bryanna and Meaghan. Glenn will also be missed by many other family and friends.
Glenn was a proud co-owner of Vesta Inc. for many years, where he was cherished and devoted.
A gathering to celebrate Glenn’s life will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, January 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please do not send flowers — instead, we would love to spend time with you and celebrate Glenn and his life.
