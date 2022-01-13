EAGLE RIVER
Iantha Louise Pankow
Aug. 31, 1939 - Jan. 4, 2022
Iantha Louise Pankow, 82, a resident of Eagle River and former longtime resident of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022.
Iantha was born on August 31, 1939, in Herrington, Kan., to Merle and Naomi Conant. Iantha grew up in Herrington and wed her beloved husband, Earl, on August 25, 1957, in Herrington. They moved to Oconomowoc shortly after their wedding and lived there until retiring in 1991. For many years, they owned and operated the Pankow Office Supply store in Oconomowoc, where they made many life-long friends. After retiring, they moved to their home on Carpenter Lake near Eagle River. On their lakefront property, Iantha was able to enjoy gardening, quilting, baking and her love of reading. Iantha and Earl were longtime officers on the board of the Carpenter Lake Association. Iantha had served as treasurer. She also did volunteer work, including baking, for the Kalmar Senior Center in Eagle River.
Iantha is survived by her husband, Earl, to whom she was married to for 64 years; two daughters, Julie (Bruce) Helland of Brooklyn, Wis., and Vickie (Chris) Walsh of Marietta, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Travis (Sarah) Helland, Brady Walsh, Chad Helland and Riley Walsh.
In remembrance of Iantha’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made in Iantha’s memory to the Kalmar Senior Center in Eagle River.
Visitation will be Monday, January 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. After the service there will be a reception at the Kalmar Senior Center.
