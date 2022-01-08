WAUKESHA
James Lee Clemens
July 29, 1949 — Jan. 3, 2022
James Lee Clemens of Waukesha went to his eternal rest on January 3, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, after contracting COVID pneumonia. Born in Wisconsin Rapids on July 29, 1949, to Charles and Lenore (Powell) Clemens, Jim grew up on a farm in Stratford, with his five brothers and sisters. Jim graduated from Stratford High School in 1967 and went on to marry Mary Miller of Loyal, on November 14, 1968. He then joined the United States Air Force and fought in the Vietnam Conflict. After leaving the military, Jim attended college at the Upper Iowa University Milwaukee Center where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, graduating with honors. He was then a social worker in the Milwaukee area for many years. Jim spent his retirement camping and traveling around Wisconsin with his wife of 53 years, Mary. A proud Vietnam veteran, Jim also dedicated his time to helping his fellow brothers and sisters in arms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lenore (Powell) Clemens; sister Patricia Roberts; and brother Richard (Mary Lou) Clemens.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Mary; son Jacob Clemens; daughter Elizabeth (Robert) Weinfurter; grandson Dakota Clemens; sister Peggy Smith; and brothers Robert (Lynda Williford) Clemens and Michael (Elaine) Clemens.
A wake will be held on January 12 at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home in Waukesha from 5-7p.m. Masks are required. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be donated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin. Jim is much loved and will never be forgotten.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.