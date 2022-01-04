BELOIT
Jane Ann Miller
Jane Ann Miller, 101, died December 21, 2021, at Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit.
Jane was born in Dallas, Texas, to John Allan and Fanny (Hilton) Mahoney, and grew up in Wisconsin. She attended Waukesha High School and Carroll College, and married Spencer Lloyd Miller in 1939. Over the years, they lived in Waukesha and Elkhorn, Wisconsin; Boise and Slate Creek, Idaho; and Sunsites/Pearce, Arizona.
In her later years, Jane was cared for by her son, Richard Paul “Dick” Miller, and his wife, Bonnie, before her eventual move to assisted living. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Jane “Sue” (Anthony Durham) Miller, Spencer John (Lila) Miller, and Jo Ellin (Daniel) O’Leary; five grandchildren, Mary O’Donnell, Zeyn and Dawn O’Leary, and Brian and Thomas Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer; her brother, Jack Mahoney; and her son, Richard.
Jane was a livewire who will be remembered for her devotion to her husband, Spence, and their family, her stellar homemaking skills, her outstanding talent as a bookkeeper, her pleasure in work, her long daily walks, her love of the Green Bay Packers, and her smiling embrace of all that life brought her.
Any memorials in Jane’s name can be made to your favorite charity.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates, 608-362-3444, is serving the family.