Janice Henrietta (Findling) Wilson
With love and appreciation for the extraordinary life she lived, we share the passing of Janice Henrietta (Findling) Wilson, beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Janice adventured through life with curiosity, bravery and open mindedness and was known to friends and family for her unwavering good nature and concern for others.
Janice worked as a high school physical education teacher for the U.S. Airforce from 1961 to 1964, including time spent on Air Force bases in Newfoundland and Tripoli, Libya before marrying John Wilson in 1965. She continued teaching physical education for Hamilton High School from 1964 to 1975 before taking a break from teaching to raise her two sons, Josh and Jay, then returned to work as a teacher’s aide and physical education teacher in 1988 at Kettle Moraine High School until her retirement in 2001. Through the years Janice remained dedicated to her friends and family. She dearly loved her teaching “sisters,” who remained friends for life, and she was devoted to caretaking for various family members as they aged through life. She was intensely proud of both her sons and later of her grandchildren who knew her as a loving grandmother. Janice is remembered best for her keen curiosity, zest for life and love of her family.
She is dearly missed by her sons Josh Wilson (Sara Bertram) and Jay Wilson (Heather Peto), grandchildren Eli and Autumn Wilson, adopted grandchildren Anika and Lazlo Peto, and many friends.
She is preceded in her passage to heaven by her parents, Julius and Bernice Findling, and her brother Lloyd.
A memorial gathering will be held for Janice on Saturday, January 22, at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 11 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, we will be processing to Prairie Home Cemetery for placement.
