PARIS, TEXAS
Jeffrey William Bub
July 9, 1955 — Sept. 14, 2022
Jeffrey William Bub passed away Sept. 14, 2022, in Paris, Texas. Born July 9, 1955. in Milwaukee, to Jack W. and Antonette (Gehl) Bub.
He moved to Oconomowoc in 1967, graduated from St. Jerome School in 1969 and Oconomowoc Senior High in 1973. He married Elizabeth Albrecht in 1977.
He loved fishing, NASCAR racing and would have celebrated Christmas all year long. He worked for J.C. Penney, Comcast andLowe’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack W. and Antonette F. (Gehl) Bub, and a sister, Lynette Marie.
Survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth; children Vanessa (Mathew) Ward, Jonathan Bub and Larissa (Jason) Bondurant; grandchildren Kayley Ward, Erin Ward, Alice Bondurant, William Bondurant, Dillinger Bondurant and James Hasten; sisters Kathryn (Jeffrey) Flood and Jacqueline (James) Day; a brother, Michael (Lisa) Bub; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Larry) Brooks and Linda (Michael) Tubbs; and brother-in-law Robert (Tina) Albrecht.