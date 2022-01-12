WAUKESHA
Jerold J. ‘Jake’ Buchan Jr.
June 15, 1951 - Jan. 10, 2022
Jerold J. “Jake” Buchan Jr. of Waukesha died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born in Racine on June 15, 1951, the only child of Jerold J. Buchan Sr. and Dolores (nee Chatfield) Buchan.
As a child, Jake attended all home Milwaukee Brave and Brewer games with his parents and grandparents, which led to his lifelong love of baseball. He also developed an interest in go karting, attending many events and earning hundreds of 1st place finishes. Jake was considered one of Milwaukee’s most accomplished and best racers who had the honor of racing with Al Kulwicki, Ricky Rudd and Dick Trickle.
On January 31, 2000, he married Marilyn (Klaehn) in Laughlin, Nevada. Jake started Buchan Trucking in 1976 and continued the business until his retirement in 2014.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Dolores Buchan of Waukesha; his wife, Marilyn Buchan of Waukesha; and his children, Kelly (Jason) Cleveland of East Troy, Paul (Jessica) Hotz of Waukesha, Blake (Cindy) Buchan of Brookfield, Samuel (Jill) Hotz of Pewaukee and Bif Buchan of Rockford, Ill. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsay, Nicholas, Rainen, Kolten, Emily, Leah, Claire and Sebastian. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerold J. Buchan Sr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Little Prairie Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the family to be donated to various charities in Jake’s name.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.