WAUKESHA
Joan M. Woodson
Feb. 22, 1936 - Jan. 10, 2022
Joan M. Woodson of Waukesha passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the age of 85. Joan was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on February 22, 1936, the daughter of William and Elinor (nee Parker) Maney, and sister to Bill.
Joan graduated from the University of Minnesota with her bachelor’s degree in economics. Joan moved to California, where she began a long career working for non-profit organizations and raised her two sons, James and John. Upon retirement, Joan moved to Waukesha to be near her son John and support her grandchildren’s many academic and athletic endeavors. Joan continued serving others through volunteer work at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, The Parker Foundation, and St. Mary Parish. A devoted Catholic, she never turned away from hard work or those in need.
As a mother, Joan never hesitated to make time for activities and appointments that were important to her children or required her encouragement from the sidelines; Joan continued this disposition as it related to her many grandchildren. Through Joan’s volunteering with the Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Waukesha Service Club, she provided support to her local community. As a board member of The Parker Foundation, Joan was in charge of deciding and dispersing donations to worthy causes and charities for underprivileged communities and youth, of which Marin Catholic High School in California was a principal beneficiary. Even in Joan’s final weeks, she was committed as a eucharistic minister and parishioner of St. Mary Parish to providing communion to the sick and homebound.
Joan will be deeply missed by her brother, Bill (Mary Ann); children, James and John (Diane); grandchildren, Michelle (Brandon), Heather, Mary (Jordan), Andy, Meghan (Curry), Hannah, Melissa and David; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Lucas and Emersyn; and her corgi companion, Sweetie. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and countless friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, William Woodson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Joan’s life will take place on Saturday, January 15, at St. Mary Parish in Waukesha with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a Mass from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition to flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Waukesha Service Club, where Joan devoted years of her life volunteering.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.