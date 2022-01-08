WAUKESHA
Jody L. Payne
Sept. 20, 1953 — Dec. 29, 2021
Jody L. Payne of Waukesha, age 68, passed away on December 29, 2021.
Beloved wife of Eric Payne. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
For complete obituary, see funeral home website: www.churchandchapel.com.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-5490659 or visit online to view the obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.