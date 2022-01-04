John Norbert Martin Sr.
John Norbert Martin Sr. passed away December 28, 2021, at age 84.
Beloved father of John (Sierra) Martin Jr. and Matthew (Min Su) Martin. Proud grandpa of Megan, Dillon, Jessica, Xandy, Octavia, Xabrina and Elisha; great-grandpa of Clint; dear brother of Betty (the late Claude) Johnson; and uncle of Timothy (Michele), Randolph (Kim), and the late Lawrence Johnson. Also loved by other family and friends.
John was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Waukesha Engine after 37 years of service. John kept himself busy throughout his life with farming, bowling, fishing, serving beers at his bar “Martin’s Tap,” telling jokes, dancing, jamming with his friends on his accordion, concertina and drums, spending time with his grandchildren, appearing on “Around the Corner with John McGivern,” gambling, playing music for the New Berlin Historical Society, gardening and playing cards. John never met a person he didn’t like. He was a friendly, welcoming, happy-go-lucky kind of guy.
Private services will be held. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
