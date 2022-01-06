NEW BERLIN
John T. ‘Jack’ Kolesari
July 4, 1949 - Jan. 1, 2022
John T. ‘Jack’ Kolesari’s Final Story
Born July 4, 1949 in West Allis, John Thomas “Jack” Kolesari passed away peacefully into God’s hands early Saturday morning, January 1, 2022, at the age of 72 years.
Jack is survived by and was the loving husband of BettyAnn; loving father of Bryon and Jason (Tracy); and loving grandfather of Kevin (Maria), Gabby, Alyssa, Jerryd, Gwen and Natalie. Jack is further survived by his brother Gary (Sue) Kolesari, brother-in-law Russel Nelson and numerous special relatives and friends. Jack was the son of the late Albert and Marilyn (nee Lauer) Kolesari and big brother of the late Judith Kolesari Nelson.
Jack had a most wonderful, colorful schooling/employment history and he was just a blessing to all the lives he touched as he started to grow up in their home near 93rd and Orchard, West Allis. He attended St. Aloysius Church & School on 92nd and Greenfield, graduating there from eighth grade. At the age of 12 years, he started his first job as a shared paper route with Gary, his older brother. He spoke very fondly of this job as he trudged through all types of weather to deliver all of their papers to their clients. The last delivery was to a favorite bakery, where tips usually included baked goods.
Next, he worked at a neighborhood grocery located on the corner of 90th and National Avenue in West Allis. This store was owned by a most inspirational man for Jack, Walter Behrendt (tch’33), along with his wife Rose and their son, Dick. Their biggest draw was the excellent butcher shop/meat department located in the rear of the store, which was the real money maker and drew in lots of customers. Jack actually painted the whole outside of the building one year. His wages started at 95¢ per hour, then $1.15, ending with $1.25 per hour. Eventually, he was a butcher there for two years. In high school, he worked at fellow classmate Donn Heltsley father’s business called Badger Bow Welding & Fabrication in West Allis.
After high school, he attended four years of collage at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, figuring out his true life-long work calling in pharmacy the latter year. Jack chose pharmacy school for one year at UWM, and then graduated in Letters and Science. During this schooling time, his employment was at Wisconsin Centrifugal on St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha. Jack ran multiple turret lathes in the machine shop earning $2.35 per hour. He learned many trade jobs along his way which he utilized throughout his whole life fixing anything at home with his gained knowledge. During this time, on May 9, 1969, his first son, Bryon Keith Kolesari, was born.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was his final schooling place. While in Madison, and now with a family, he worked full time as a security guard at Pinkerton and at a Johnson’s Pharmacy to support his family and pay for all of his tuitions. Jack never took out a loan to help with his family/schooling lives. He had full credit schooling years and worked full time second shift to pay for everything. At times, things were tough, but he never lost sight of caring for his family and schooling, debt free. Jack was just an amazing man with a will for hard work and hard studying until his graduation from the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy in 1973. During this time, on October 26, 1972, his second son, Jason Timothy Kolesari, was born.
Jack and his family moved back to the Milwaukee area where he worked as a pharmacist at Milwaukee County Hospital for seven years. Then in 1980, while Froedtert Hospital was being built, several people from Froedtert came over to Jack’s Milwaukee County Hospital pharmacy department and asked Jack and his boss, Tom Newkirk, if they wished to come over to Froedtert and start-up their inpatient pharmacy - Wow! Of course they both said yes. So five weeks prior to Froedtert Hospital opening their doors for business, Jack and Tom arranged and formatted Froedtert’s first inpatient pharmacy for the whole hospital Ñ Amazing! Jack started his exceptional career as In-patient assistant director at Froedtert on August 25, 1980. Jack’s repertoire of employees under his direction comprised a very loving, kind, caring friendship that he established with each and every team member. He loved all of his team members and they all loved him. He ran the out-patient departments with a gentle, but firm, hand and everyone respected and admired him for this as everyone was treated very equally. Whenever additional help was needed online, Jack never hesitated to step in and assist in any way he could so all could catch-up. Seven years prior to his retirement, Jack stepped down to working a regular pharmacy staff position to wean out his final years with a formatted, regular hours work day. Jack loved working in the cancer denter pharmacy, with technician Nate, helping such special patients, doctors, nurses, staff and the public every day. He finished his pharmacy career with his retirement on July 18, 2015. For his retirement present, his team members chipped in and purchased a very special brick in the central courtyard with John Kolesari’s name and 42+ years of pharmacy service on County Grounds; leisure time was now at hand.
For Jack’s 1973 Madison graduation present, his parents, Albert and Marilyn Kolesari, gave him a mid-1800s mortar and pestle. Boy did that start a life-long love of collecting anything of old pharmacy bottles, medicinal devices, prescriptions, and the such, from numerous auctions, garage sales, antique shops, large flea markets, etc. His collection now has over 400 old pharmacy bottles with label-under-glass (LUG) reverse hand-painted labels that are very fragile and most impressive looking. Talk about preserving pharmacy history, Jack was all for it and his home is now filled with a large plethora of old medical history items that it looks just like a museum.
Jack was a member of the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy and even though Croatian and German, belonged to the Slovenian Union of America, Branch #43-Milwaukee. A three-plus-decades long annual spring fishing opener at Tamarack Lodge on Lake Winnibigoshish, Minn., was a major highlight of Jack’s life. His other interests included gardening, exploring nature, and tinkering in his man cave or basement. Making stained-glass art work was another love and several elaborate and ornate items adorn his home.
His final years were met with the battle of cancer. When started, 1-month-old tiny gifts from heaven arrived in the form of rescued feral kittens, from a neighbor’s garage, named Tuxie and Fred. More recent, due to short staffing everywhere, it was necessary to acquire a personal caregiver. Tammy came into his life in such an unbelievably special way of loving care, helping tremendously, companionship, etc. We were blessed when she walked through his door. Their most special relationship comforted Jack beautifully in his latter days. Jack will be very dearly, deeply missed.
We extend our gratitude, sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, rehab specialists and caregivers at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee Catholic Home and Horizon Hospice. Ruth, the harpist at Froedtert Hospital, was a God send. The love and prayers from all of his family and friends are so greatly appreciated, too.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack’s name may be made to Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2330 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53211, or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53233.
Jack’s love of God and very strong Catholic faith helped carry him throughout his whole life.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI 53216, immediately following Mass.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.