June Elizabeth Davidson (nee Chapleau)
June 11, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2022
June Elizabeth Davidson (nee Chapleau) of Waukesha, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Care-Age of Brookfield. She was born June 11, 1925, and was the proud adopted daughter of Charles and Elsie (nee Karga) Chapleau.
June graduated from Waukesha High School in 1943, after which she went to work as a secretary at Quality Aluminum Casting Company for nine years. She married Robert P. Davidson of Sussex on May 17 1947. They moved to the San Fernando Valley in California in 1954 for nine years where their two children were born. While in California she worked as a secretary for Westrex Corporation in Hollywood until the birth of their children after which she did some volunteer work.
Upon returning to Waukesha in October of 1963, June worked part time at the law office of Love, McGraw, Brown, and Nettesheim until she started to work full time in November of 1972 at RTE-ASEA (presently SPX) as a personnel secretary. She retired January 31, 1992, as benefits administrator. After retiring she volunteered through RSVP at the Waukesha Business Improvement District (BID) from October 1992 to November of 2012. She also served as a board member of the Waukesha Art Fest and was a member of First United Methodist Church for many years.
June was an avid Packers and Badgers football fan, liked to watch golf on television, enjoyed playing cribbage and bingo with her Brookfield Highland friends, liked to travel especially with her friend Fran Kawatski, and was an avid reader. Her greatest joy was her two children of whom she was very proud. June was a person who was always willing to help those in need.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Randolph Lee “Randy” Davidson, retired consulting engineer of Menasha, and daughter Denise Ellen Davidson, DVM of Jupiter, Florida. She is also survived by her nephew Richard (Patty) Davidson of Central, South Carolina, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Friday January 21, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 from 11:00 AM until the funeral service starts at 12:30 PM. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 or HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
June’s children would like to thank the staffs at Oak Hill Terrance Assisted Living, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Care-Age of Brookfield, and Doctors Logan Elangovan, Harinder Gill & Michael Lunde for their excellent care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.