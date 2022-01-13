Karen L. Congdon
Dec. 18, 1953 - Dec. 23, 2021
Karen L. Congdon passed away at the age of 66 on December 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at AnglesGrace in Oconomowoc.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; brother Stephen; sons James, Richard and Daniel; stepsons Gregory, Sean and Alex; and eight grandchildren.
She was very devoted to her family and would do anything she could for them. She was very passionate about saving and rescuing dogs. She worked with Wisconsin Adopt A Golden Retriever (WAAGR) organization for over 15 years.
Instead of sending flowers, she would prefer that you would make a donation to WAAGR.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.