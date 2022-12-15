PEWAUKEE
Karen M. Hickok (nee Gebensky)
Sept. 21, 1946 - December 12, 2022
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our loving Mom, Karen (Gerbensky) Hickok. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 12, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
She was born in Waukesha and was the oldest of Chester and Margaret Gerbensky’s nine children. Most of her life was spent in the Waukesha area surrounded by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1964 and then attended UW-Oshkosh to study education. While on campus she met Leo Hickok, her husband of 52 years, as well as several lifelong best friends.
Family continued to be an important part of her life. She worked part-time jobs to stay committed to raising her three sons. The next phase of her life brought her her most treasured title, Grandma! As each of her five grandkids were born her heart grew larger as she enjoyed being a part of their lives. From babysitting to reading books in their grade school classrooms to being their biggest fan in all activities they participated in, she took pride in “creating memories,” not spoiling them.
She’ll be remembered by friends and family for her caring heart and great sense of humor! Even as she struggled with health issues over the past few months, she always found a way to laugh with and show appreciation to her caregivers.
Karen is survived by her sons Mark (Heidi) Hickok, Scott Hickok, and Alan (Kim) Hickok; grandchildren Kelsey, Andrew, Ryan, Abby and Kayla. She is further survived by her brothers, Steve, David, Chester, Pat (Karen), Mike (Carol) and John, along with many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leo, her parents, brother Peter, sister Nancy and sisters-in-law Kristen and Marie.
A visitation will be held on December 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. funeral service at St. Williams Catholic Church 440 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha and will also be streamed online through the church website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated.
The Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. For more information, call 262-432-8100 or visit schramkafuneralhome.com.