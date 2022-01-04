MUKWONAGO
Karen M. Leonard
Oct. 26, 1938 - Dec. 15, 2021
Karen M. Leonard of Mukwonago, age 83, passed away on December 15, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born October 26, 1938, in Mountain, Wis., to Nels E. and Beatrice E. (Bauerfeind) Sandberg. The family also lived, at times, in Lakewood, Laona and Florence.
She graduated from Florence High School in 1956. After one year of secretarial school in Milwaukee, she worked four years at Miller Brewing Company. She married a fellow employee, Richard “Dick” Leonard, on November 7, 1959, in Milwaukee. He passed away in 2009.
Karen and her family moved to Mukwonago in 1973. Using her secretarial background, she supported Dick’s business in New Berlin, Fireplace Systems. She enjoyed volunteering for community groups, which included the Mukwonago Women’s Club, the AFS foreign exchange club at Mukwonago High School, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (where she was a member), and the Literacy Council of Greater Waukesha. Through the AFS program, she and the family hosted Elizabeth Earl (Australia, 1978-79) and Andres Diaz Gonzales (Mexico, 1982-83), who has stayed very close to the family. She also enjoyed knitting, solving puzzles, bird watching, watching Brewers baseball, and playing cribbage and mahjong with family and friends.
Her parents, husband and one brother, Karl G. Sandberg, preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children, Scott (Kevin Shirley) of Washington, D.C., Susan (Kevin Haag) of Long Lake, and Jon (former Stacy Stupar) of Mukwonago; four grandchildren, Jacob Haag, Samuel (fiancee Alexis) Haag, Allison Leonard and Joshua Leonard, all of Mukwonago; three great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Allisyn and Jordan Haag; and many other relatives and friends.
The family thank the staff of ProHealth home hospice service and AngelsGrace Hospice for their kind and thorough attention in Karen’s last days.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago, from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mukwonago, or the Literacy Council of Greater Waukesha.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.