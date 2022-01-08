Leonard Loffredo
Sept. 13, 1935 — Jan. 6, 2022
Leonard Loffredo, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 13, 1935, to Peter and Jennie (Scrima) Loffredo in Waukesha. Leonard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; his children, Anne (Jim) Bralick and Jennifer (Jim) Hill; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jack Bralick, and Dallas, Paige and Shea Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Leonard had a career of being a salesman for Writing Sales for many years, which he loved. He loved to golf, play cards, and watch the Brewers and Packers. After moving to Okauchee in the early ’80s he found a new love of the lake with boating and making new life long friendships at the Hideway, which he owned for many years. He and Jan loved to spend winters at their homes in Tucson, Arizona. There were countless vacations and holidays spent with his family and friends here in Wisconsin and Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the Loffredo family requests you consider a donation to Shorehaven, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.