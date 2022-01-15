Lorraine C. Storck (nee Meidenbauer)
Lorraine C. Storck (nee Meidenbauer) passed away peacefully at the age of 101.
She is survived by her children James (Janet) of Dousman, Nancy (Jeff) Stumpf of Waukesha, Mariann Storck of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Gary Storck of Madison. Lorraine was the proud grandmother of Chandra Breault, Melanie Schultz and Nicholas Stumpf. She was the adoring great-grandmother of William and Samantha Breault, Sawyer and Owen Schultz and Frank Stumpf.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, James; brother Raymond; sisters, Marie and Elizabeth; as well as parents, William G. and Laura G. Meidenbauer.
After graduating from Waukesha High School, Lorraine completed some university classes. She became a stay-at-home mother until her children reached the age where she could return to work as a legal secretary and finally as a medical secretary. Before retirement, and certainly after, she loved to travel the world. When not traveling, she was active in her faith community and found fulfillment in serving as a lay liturgical minister. She was a member of the Christian Women Club, Catholic Study Club, Serra Club and charter member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. When not volunteering with one of these organizations through church, Lorraine explored her creative side with the Palettiers Art Club. Besides playing cards for over 60 years with her Canasta club, she also appreciated a lively game of bridge.
A visitation will be held for Lorraine on Wednesday, January 19, at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Following services, we will process to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery for entombment.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call (262) 542-6609.